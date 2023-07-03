Lil Tjay has been fusing rapping and singing together with his melodic style for years. He’s been teasing the release of an upcoming new album that doesn’t have a name or date yet confirmed. When he does drop it’ll be his first new album since Destined 2 Win in 2021, and there’s a good reason for that. Last year on June 22nd Lil Tjay was shot seven times. He was taken into emergency surgery and remained unconscious for a week afterward.

Now, Lil Tjay is posting a throwback photo from his recovery last year. It shows him still in a neckbrace talking with legendary producer Pharrell. “Thanks for the knowledge and advice big bro,” he writes in the caption. He also goes on to elaborate about his time with Pharrell. “For those who don’t know while I was getting my mind right and healing this time last year I had a couple days to sit down w P and talk/vent about life nd everything you know wassup! But yea without you I would’ve never dug this deep and I appreciate u. Wanna thank u deeply.”

Lil Tjay Reflects With Pharrell

These pictures aren’t the only time Lil Tjay has reflected on what happened to him last year. Last month he released his new single “June 22nd” exactly a year after he was shot. The song saw him reflecting on both what happened to him and how he’s bounced back from it in the year since. Tjay has been teasing fans in all his new Instagram posts with the hashtag 222 and the date July 14th. Whether the date brings an entire new project or just a new song is to be seen.

Lil Tjay and Pharrell could have been seen together a few weeks ago during Paris Fashion Week. Pharrell had his debut as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton while Tjay could be spotted all over the place hanging with various celebrities. What do you think of Lil Tjay and Pharrell’s throwback photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

