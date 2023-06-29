Lil Tjay recently took to social media to reveal that he has a collaboration with Jadakiss on the way. He posted a screenshot on Instagram, showcasing Jadakiss sending over what appears to be his verse for the track. Fans in the comments section noted that his upcoming album is sure to be jam-packed with features.

Earlier this year, Lil Tjay shared more about the upcoming album in an Instagram Story. “Putting my all into this album this gon be my best one yet,” he said, “When I step better show me my respect ima vet.” The rapper continued, “Don’t try spin the block. I don’t wanna hear about regrets, bout some sh*t u knew u was wrong about but ain’t address. Thinking I was cold? but u bold!” “It’s just been too long respectfully im rii back on the necks,” he added. The new album has yet to receive an official release date or title.

Jadakiss Sends Lil Tjay His Verse

Lil Tjay’s next album will be his third LP, following 2021’s Destined 2 Win and 2019’s True 2 Myself. The rapper has continued to tease the untitled release. Earlier this month, he dropped off the single “June 22nd,” which sees him reflect on the near-death experience he had last year. Exactly one year prior to the song’s release, he was shot seven times in a robbery gone wrong. The track takes listeners through the day leading up to the incident, with Lil Tjay taking an introspective approach to telling his story. He’s been able to make a full recovery since the shooting. In April, he told fans “Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason.”

Earlier this month, Lil Tjay had a confrontation with police in NYC after waving a fake gun outside of a sunroof. He was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and more, and the whole incident unfolded on Instagram Live.

