The battle between Pusha T and Jim Jones is reaching a boiling point, but Jadakiss doesn’t want any of the smoke. Found on THE HIP-HOP WOLF, an interview between Jadakiss and Bootleg Kev got onto the topic of this most recent rap feud. When asked about the “battle,” Jada says curtly, “I don’t like it.” Pushed to pick who would win in a fight, the 48-year-old rapper avoided the question entirely, calling it “cool, but it ain’t cool for me.”

“If [there are] no lines crossed outside of rap, I love it,” concludes Mr. Rhaspy. Jada is down with the infighting if it’s based purely on the music Pusha T and Jim Jones are putting out. But Jadakiss is uninterested if they actually physically fight. “If it was supposed to happen, that’s cool,” he says. “I don’t like the match-up.” (Bootleg Kev cheekily claims his bookie would have the fight at Pusha T -700, putting him as the overwhelming favorite over Jim Jones in a boxing match.)

Jadakiss, Pusha T, Jim Jones, And The State Of Rap Today

This Pusha T vs. Jim Jones narrative is a hot-button topic for the entire rap industry. Joe Budden is refusing to pick a side. Pusha T looks like he’s ready to “really smoke” other rappers once he gets back in the booth. Jim Jones called Pusha’s latest diss track “cute,” and then proceeded to drop one of his own. Now, this battle is more of a battleground where Pusha T and Jim Jones want to throw down the gauntlet.

Jadakiss — a.k.a. Kiss of Death — is not a stranger to controversy. In 2004, he appeared in a song with Ja Rule, entitled “New York.” In the song, the duo accuses 50 Cent of being a snitch, to which 50 responded with his own diss track “Piggy Bank.” This led to numerous back-and-forth tracks. Jadakiss even challenged 50 Cent to an onstage rap battle in Madison Square Gardens for $1 million. (50 Cent declined.) He even got into it with political show host Bill O’Reilly over troublesome George Bush 9/11 lyrics. Some radio stations banned the song in which the lyrics appeared. Therefore, Jadakiss knows a thing or two about high-quality beef; he just wants to make sure it stays high-quality.

