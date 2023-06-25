Pusha T and Jim Jones are currently beefing. Pusha fired the first shots with some deep cuts about Jones in a song that debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show in Paris. At first, Jones was content to dismiss the diss as “cute”. However, he responded a few days later, dropping a track of his own. In his, the Dipset member compared Pusha and No Malice to slaves.

Furthermore, he masterfully suggested that Pusha T didn’t know what a rap beef is. “The only beef you know n***a, is the Arby’s or the Big Mac,” Jones proclaimed. Now Joe Budden has given his thoughts on the feud. It’s to be expected, as Budden likes to keep his finger on the pulse of the rap scene.

Budden Opts To Stay Neutral

“Now let me be objective and do my job the right way,” he said. “I’m torn here like Latoya Luckett. Boy, am I torn. On one hand I know to leave Push it to you alone. Retired me active me if you were gonna if I were ever gonna—I would get at that n***a actually—but boy would I be respectful of my approach,” he continued. “I’d have to lead with the jab, set them up have had a lot of thought would go into it it wouldn’t be the body it wouldn’t be as reckless at because Pusha T is a methodical man outside of rapping he is a methodical thinking, planning man.”

Budden went on to explain that he knows that Jones respects Pusha T’s game. However, he also acknowledged that Jones needs to step carefully. This is because Pusha is a “pain and a headache” to rap against. Despite this, Budden is playing the Switzerland card and staying neutral. However, while he doesn’t have a dog in the fight, he did express his hopes that the beef stays about music and doesn’t become personal or overly disrespectful. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

