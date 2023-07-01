Joe Budden Labels Jim Jones The Winner Of Pusha T Beef

Joe Budden says that Jim Jones is the winner of his recent feud with Pusha T. He explained that the Clipse rapper’s lack of a timely response has cost him the battle. He discussed his reasoning during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“Is it to soon to declare Pusha the loser of the Jim Jones beef yet?” Budden asked his cohorts, to which Lamar “Ice” Burney responded, “The record ain’t even come out.” From there, Budden argued that the hype around the beef has passed.

Jim Jones Celebrates His Birthday In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 11: Jim Jones attends his Birthday Dinner on July 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“That’s why he lost,” Budden continued. “N***a, your record ain’t come out. You did that fly fashion week shit, I stepped on it at home and then we never heard your record again.” Budden later added: “It wasn’t supposed to do nothing but be background noise at the Louis shit. So yes, it did what it was supposed to do. You gotta drop that record. I don’t give a fuck what’s going on with that Clipse album. That record, sell it! That don’t mean it can’t be on their album no more.”

The beef between the two began when Jim Jones complained about Pusha T’s inclusion on Billboard‘s Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. In response, Pusha T dissed him on an unreleased Clipse track that premiered during Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show in Paris in June. From there, Jim Jones dropped a diss track targeting both members of the duo.

Joe Budden Declares Jim Jones The Victor

“These two roach n****s don’t know what to do with no ray/ Kanye gave you whips/ But that’s what they do to the slaves,” Jim Jones rapped. “My Name Is My Name/ But they ain’t screaming yet/ They talking about the rapper came/ But we ain’t seen it yet.” Check out Joe Budden’s opinion on the beef above.

