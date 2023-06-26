Joe Budden has explained why he doesn’t sit down with more rappers on his podcast, saying that he doesn’t want to rely on guests. He spoke about his reasoning during an interview with the Rap Radar podcast.

“I’ll still interview a rapper or two,” Budden said at one point. “I’m just not gonna make it how y’all will make it. There’s not too many of them that I wanna pedestal. I don’t really fuck with all that, so.”

Joe Budden With NLE Choppa At Summer Jam

ELMONT, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Joe Budden and NLE Choppa attend Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena on June 04, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Budden also added that there are already so many podcasts that operate solely in the interviewing lane such as N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs. He continued, “I was too scared to rely on anything. I didn’t wanna have to rely on guests. I was never that well-liked…but the people that come and fuck with me, I have a relationship with them or somebody really, really close to me. Other then that, n****s be trying to pop up…but listen, I like that there are so many places for rappers to go. Cause I don’t wanna talk to them but I certainly wanna hear from them and hear more about them.”

While he doesn’t interview too many rappers on his podcast, hip-hop is still the main topic of discussion. On Sunday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he discussed the ongoing feud between Pusha T and Jim Jones. “Now let me be objective and do my job the right way,” he said. “I’m torn here like Latoya Luckett. Boy, am I torn. On one hand I know to leave Push it to you alone.”

“Retired me active me if you were gonna if I were ever gonna—I would get at that n***a actually—but boy would I be respectful of my approach,” he added. “I’d have to lead with the jab, set them up have had a lot of thought would go into it it wouldn’t be the body it wouldn’t be as reckless at because Pusha T is a methodical man outside of rapping he is a methodical thinking, planning man.”

