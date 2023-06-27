Few events have drawn out the celebrities recently like Paris Fashion Week. Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection alone drew in a parade of musical celebs to show support. Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Offset, Tyler, The Creator, and more were all in attendance. Elsewhere dozens of other artists made appearances at various shows. Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Tyga, Avril Lavigne, Halle Bailey, and many more showed up in high fashion fits. One star who seemed to be absolutely everywhere all week was Lil Tjay.

The “Calling My Phone” singer popped up just about everywhere you can imagine throughout the week. A new Instagram post compiling his adventures is garnering quite a bit of attention. In just this selection of photos alone, he can be seen hanging out with a number of other stars. Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard, rappers Tyga and Fivio Foreign, K-pop star Jimin, and even Migos rapper Offset all took the time to snap some photos with Lil Tjay.

Lil Tjay’s Busy Fashion Week

As they often do, fans in the comments focused more on what Lil Tjay wasn’t doing. “Bro dropping everything but an album smh,” one comment reads. “album of the year incoming,” another says. Lil Tjay’s last album Destined 2 Win came out all the way back in 2021 and fans have been dying for a new release since. They seem to be close to getting it. Tjay’s follow-up 222 is expected to be released next month on July 14th.

Last week Lil Tjay released his new single “June 22nd.” The song is named after the date he was shot last year. In the lyrics of the track, he relives the event as he remembers it one year later. He almost secured a feature with SZA on the back of her highly anticipated recent return. Fans learned of the collaboration when it leaked online last month. In an interview following the leak, SZA claimed she “punked out” of the collab and didn’t feel like she added enough to the song. What do you think of Lil Tjay’s Paris Fashion Week fits? Let us know in the comment section below.

