Over the weekend Lil Tjay dropped his highly anticipated new album 222. The album features Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, NBA Youngboy, Polo G, and Coco Jones. Now according to Uproxx, Lil Tjay is taking the album on the road. The 22-date tour will begin in September in Pittsburgh. From there he will travel around the United States and Canada, with four stops in between in New Zealand and Australia. He returns to the States and plays the final show of the tour in San Francisco on December 15th.

This is the first time Tjay will be on tour since he beat the odds by surviving a near-lethal shooting last year. It’s an event he reflects on throughout the new album, specifically on the track “June 22nd” which was released one full year after it happened. That served as the first single for 222. It was followed up a few weeks later by “Project Walls” which featured NBA Youngboy. The tour announcement cites “special guests” that will be along for the ride with Tjay on tour. No official announcement has been made about who might be joining him but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Lil Tjay Announces 2023 Tour

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Tjay performs live on the main stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

One of the standout tracks from Lil Tjay’s new album is “Stressed” with Summer Walker. Additionally the song already has an accompanying music video that sees the pair at their most somber. The video has almost 500k views in just a few days.

There was supposed to be another collaboration with a beloved R&B girl on Lil Tjay’s new album. SZA was working on a track with the rapper but it never officially materialized. According to SZA herself she “punked out” on the collab thinking she didn’t bring enough to the track. What do you think of Lil Tjay announcing his 2023 tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

