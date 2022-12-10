polo g
- MusicLil Tjay Gifts Polo G A Patek For His BirthdayThe video had some fans sharing wholesome reactions in the comments,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPolo G's Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: ReportTrench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, is accused of committing various other crimes around the time of this alleged incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPolo G's Mom Stacia Mac Flaunts Her Gorgeous Date Night Fit In New SelfieStacia Mac pulled off an incredible look for a night out, and the comments were filled with people lusting "with all due respect" to the MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeWeapons Seized During Polo G's Arrest Revealed In Leaked PhotoPolo's attorney, Bradford Cohen, continues to maintain his client's innocence.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPolo G & Family Bail Out Of Prison On Felony Charges After Police Raid: ReportApparently, the Chicago rapper and his family were caught up in a robbery investigation they are not at the center of.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Says He's Considering Retirement After Upcoming Album "Hood Poet"It's impressive that, at just 24 years old, the Chicago MC could put the mic down and leave fans wanting more as one of the decade's biggest stars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Reaches This Historic Sales Milestone With All Of His AlbumsThe Chicago MC became the only rapper in history so far to have all of his albums reach this level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Hints At "Hood Poet" Album With Lyric PostersIs new music on the way from Polo G?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDiplo Recruits Polo G & Jessie Murph For A "Heartbroken" New SingleThe Chicago MC gets into his country-tinged bag on this track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Found His New Artist CNN Mikey At An AirportFor any hopeful artists looking to break in, never be afraid to shoot your shot, even if it's at a security checkpoint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G's Mom Explains Why She Didn't Force Him To Get A JobNothing beats a mother's love for real.By James Jones
- MusicPolo G Reacts To NBA 2K23 AppearanceThe Chicago MC couldn't help but laugh incredulously when he saw himself as a playable character.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Reveals That Juice WRLD's Death Made Him Stop Taking PercocetOn his episode of "RapCaviar Presents," the "Neva Cared" MC reflected on even his father making the choice to quit taking pills as a result of Juice's passing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Was Supposed To Be With Pop Smoke The Day He DiedPolo also shared insight into what Pop was like in the studio.By Erika Marie
- GramPolo G Explains Why He Shut Down Rumors He Unfollowed GunnaPolo G said the headlines made it seem like he was following a trend set by Meek Mill and Lil Baby. By Aron A.
- SongsPolo G & Future Leave Their Mark On "No Time Wasted" SingleThe Chicago native's first single of 2023 finds him working with an industry favourite for the first time.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPolo G Announces New Single With Future & SouthsidePolo G & Future will link up for the first time on "No Time Wasted."By Aron A.
- MusicPolo G Owns The World's First iPhone ChainIce Box reveals the "world's first iPhone chain" for Polo G. By Aron A.
- GramPolo G Denies Unfollowing GunnaThe Chicago rapper said he was never following Gunna in the first place.By Aron A.
- GramPolo G Is The Latest Rapper To Unfollow GunnaLil Baby and Meek Mill also unfollowed Gunna this weekend. By Aron A.
- SongsPolo G Drops Off "My All" Single With Lyrical Lemonade Music Video: WatchThe Chicago rapper also appears on his artist, Scorey's new album this weekend.By Hayley Hynes