Hurricane Wisdom Grabs Polo G For Remix Of His Hit Single "Giannis"

The rising Tallahassee, FL talent gets another big nod.

Lot of s*** got shook up, now it's too far gone, I cannot fix Prayin', then I look up, s***, I can't condone nothin' on my list, uh Chase rats like Tom and Jerry, face splat, your body carried (Bino) And now them highlights on the news, they makin' commentary I'll spin your block, don't dare me, won't send no shots, he scary I vow to never leave my gun, me and my Glock, we married (Ayo, Kjay made that s*** again)

However, it wasn't until late last year that he saw exponential growth in his fan base. His August project Eye of the Storm has a few tracks gaining traction and "Giannis" is leading the way. It's smooth, melodic, and skittering Florida hip-hop production is backed by Hurricane's crooning delivery making for a real vibe. The song has picked up over 3.8 million streams in five months so this could be the track that puts him on the map. With that said, it was wise of him to create a remix for it and bring on a mainstream name in the process. He's decided to select Polo G for that and the two display a nice synergy. See if this one surpasses the original by clicking the link below.

The Florida rap scene has been burgeoning over the last few years. Its underground scene has especially been thriving with names like BLP KOSHER , Loe Shimmy, and Luh Tyler being a few to breakout recently. But mainstream artists are also coming into focus with BossMan Dlow leading the way in that respect. But the former looks to be gaining another bubbling talent heading into the remainder of 2025. His name is Hurricane Wisdom and he's been professionally rapping since 2020.

