Young Thug & Future Could Be Dropping A Second "Super Slimey" Tape Very Soon

Two of Atlanta's powerhouses could be reviving the fan-favorite 2017 title.

Even though we are just three days into 2025, exciting things appear to be in the works for Young Thug. Honestly, it makes all the sense in the world. He's finally done with his turbulent trial, and he also capped off 2024 by reissuing the first two Slime Season mixtapes. The beginning of his musical return got underway today with him featuring alongside Future on Lil Baby's new album WHAM. He appears on track two, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," but this will not be his only appearance. According to AllHipHop, a deluxe is set to arrive next Tuesday.

Lil Baby and Young Thug talked back and forth via Instagram Stories, with the former confirming that and another collab between them. "Chill bra the deluxe coming Tuesday it's on thereeeee," he promised Thugger. That should be something to look forward to, however, there's apparently bigger fish to fry. Back in 2017, the YSL Records founder and Future created fireworks with their Super Slimey mixtape. Critically, it did okay, but it won the community over. It's definitely got some memorable tracks such as "Patek Water," "Killed Before," "Mink Flow," and more.

Wheezy Appears To Have Exposed Young Thug & Future's Plans

Back in 2019, YSL confirmed that a second would be coming with Lil Baby and Gunna also joining the roster. However, it never materialized, and fans were left speculating whether it would ever actually arrive. One of the mixtape's producers, Southside, revealed to Genius back in 2020 that multiple Super Slimey projects are on deck. "They’ve got four or five of them right now, ready if they wanted to," he began. "When those two get together, they’ve got artist chemistry. They just know how to record together. They’ve got five Super Slimeys right now. All hits, if they wanted to drop them."