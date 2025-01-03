Young Thug Clarifies Controversial Lyrics On His First Post-Jail Song, Lil Baby & Future's "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber"

Were they really that controversial to begin with?

Young Thug just treated fans to his first post-prison verse on the new Lil Baby album WHAM, specifically the cut "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" also featuring Future. There's one set of bars on there that seemed to catch some flack online, although we think it was a pretty incendiary and exaggerated interpretation of what sounds like a normal bar. "These U.S. b***hes kinda bad / College b***h, I made her leave a frat / F***ed my brother, gave the b***h a pass," he raps on the cut. "When I said these U.S b***hes kinda bad I meant 'bad girls' not ugly girls.. we got the prettiest girls on earth…" Thugger clarified on Twitter shortly after the song's release.

Furthermore, it's one of a few moments on "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" that fans raised their eyebrows at, but they overall seemed to enjoy this cut. Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Future all work really well together, and it's great to hear them in this zone after such a long time without a crossover. Still, it's kind of funny to see Thug clarify a set of bars that didn't really warrant an explanation, especially as there's much more pressing and relevant lyrical questions for him to answer.

Young Thug Explains His "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" Lyrics

Of course, we're talking about the Young Thug snippet that recently surfaced in which he makes the following proclamation: "Never associate with a rat," he raps in the teaser. This led many fans to bring up the alleged beef between Jeffery and Gunna, which we only call alleged because there have been far too many mixed signals to make heads or tails of. Whether or not he's just talking about snitches generally or the specific accusations against Wunna, it's easy discourse fuel for the rap community.

But if "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" disappointed you or if this alleged Gunna sub isn't your thing, fear not. Young Thug might have more on the way very soon, namely the sequel to his collaborative Future tape, Super Slimey. If Super Slimey 2 is actually a thing and drops in the near future, then we'd call that one heck of a return to full-length projects after two years and change behind bars.