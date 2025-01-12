Female Young Thug Lookalike Goes Viral As Fans Are Hungry For More Music

Perhaps this woman can help Thugger finish some of his verses...

We are in no rush to demand new music from Young Thug, as getting out of prison is a process that everyone should engage with at their own pace. But a lot of fans are hungry for more, so much so that they are seeing him everywhere they go. Moreover, a woman recently went viral for bearing a striking resemblance to Thugger, which resulted in a lot of jokes and comments on the matter plus more wishes for new material. It seems like he might be down for that soon, as Lil Baby recently claimed that he wants to join his in-the-works collab project with Future.

Then again, we won't know until an announcement or surprise drop, so we're just enjoying the wait and giving Young Thug grace during this time. Interestingly enough, though, this is not the first time that a lookalike of his has gone viral, with a more notable instance occurring with one of his hip-hop peers. Sexyy Red even called Thug her "twin" back in 2023 after fans started to bring up their physical resemblance a lot.

Young Thug Lookalike Goes Viral

Not much else is known about the woman at press time, and folks don't even know if she would agree with this assessment about Young Thug or if she's a fan in the first place. Either way, fans are seeing him everywhere thanks to excitement about his musical return, and it seems like he and Lil Baby might be in a race to see who can drop a Future collab album first. Super Slimey 2 rumors spread online thanks to some Instagram Story posts from producers Wheezy, ATL Jacob, and Southside.