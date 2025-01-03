Gunna's Lawyer Claims He Did Not Snitch Amid Alleged Young Thug & Lil Baby Disses

Wunna's attorney is reacting to all the drama.

While the world continues to theorize and speculate, Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow has seemingly had enough of all this conversation around his client being a snitch in the YSL RICO case. For those unaware, his plea deal in that trial caused a lot of controversy, especially after footage emerged of him affirming many of the prosecution's presumptions of the YSL collective. The most recent example of this discourse is Young Thug's verse on the new Lil Baby song "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" – also featuring Future – and how Thugger allegedly dissed Wunna on the track. Moreover, Sadow took to Twitter to respond to this verse and to all the reactions around it, making his case as to why the One Of Wun MC's participation in the YSL RICO trial does not constitute snitching at all.

"I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," Steve Sadow tweeted on Friday (January 3). "This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION.

Gunna's Attorney Dismisses Snitching Allegations

"Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars," Steve Sadow continued concerning Gunna. "Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF' SAID."