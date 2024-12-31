Gunna Goes Global In New Music Video For "Got Damn"

Fans are already loving Gunna's new music video.

Gunna has shared a new music video for his recent single, “Got Damn." Matching the themes of the song, the video sees the Atlanta rapper performing across the world with shows in Philadelphia, Dubai, and more stops. "On and off the jet, goddamn / I don't get no rest, goddamn / I want my respect, goddamn /

I been running up a check, yeah," he raps on the song.

Fans have been expressing their love for the video in the comments section on YouTube. "Gather Here If Yall Think That Gunna Is The Most CONSISTENT Rapper In The Game Right Now," one user wrote. Another top comment added: "Gunna is on a generational run making hit after hit bro can’t miss." The song arrived, earlier this month, marking the newest of several tracks he's shared since his latest album, One of Wun, dropped back in May.

Gunna Attends Cleveland Browns-Los Angeles Rams Game

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In other news, Gunna's been making headlines for his philanthropic efforts as of late. In November, he pledged to give 30 families a monthly check of $1,000 for one year in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition. “This is something I’ve been doing, something I’ll continue to do just out the kindness of my heart,” Gunna said at the event, as caught by Rolling Stone. “We all can do it — all the little homies in here that look up and see it, you can do it too. That’s what it’s about. I just want to appreciate everyone coming out and supporting the Southside. All the kids, y’all have some fun. Let’s go up.”

Gunna's also been in the headlines recently after Lil Baby revealed that he doesn't see himself ever working with his once-frequent collaborator again. Check out Gunna's new music video for "Got Damn" below.