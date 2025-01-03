Gunna's "fukumean" Surpasses A Billion Spotify Streams Amid Young Thug & Lil Baby Drama

This is the College Park MC's first solo song to achieve this.

Despite all the smoke that Young Thug and Lil Baby seemingly continue to hold for Gunna, his music is still one of the most resonant current hip-hop catalogs. Moreover, he just cinched his first solo song to hit over a billion streams on Spotify: the 2023 a Gift & a Curse standout "fukumean." As arguably the biggest rap hit of that year, it's unsurprising that it still gets spins to this day, especially as Wunna has dropped more material that rolls out his post-plea deal career. There are some discrepancies online about whether or not this is the first solo rap song in years to hit a billion streams (see Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"), but in either case, it's an astonishing accomplishment.

What's more is that the "Got Damn" artist continues to put out material and keep fans consistently fed, such as a globe-trotting music video for that late 2024 single. Gunna may have a lot on his plate these days, but it's clear that he will be able to enjoy a successful career in spite of it. Also, it's such a jumbled mess of narratives, claims, and interpretations that we can't really make a judgement call on the actual relationship between him and other rappers.

Gunna's "fukumean" Is Still A Hit

Elsewhere, Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow recently reignited this narrative by doubling down on previous claims that his client is not a snitch. "I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," he tweeted on Friday (January 3). "This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION."

Meanwhile, along with some other relationship rumors and gossip-fueled drama, Gunna decided not to really speak on any online narratives around his name. What speaks loudest is the music at the end of the day, even if we'll always be curious about behind-the-scenes developments.