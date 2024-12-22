Burna Boy Links Up With Gunna Amid Chloe Bailey Romance Rumors

Last week, Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were spotted holding hands in Lagos.

Recently, Gunna and Burna Boy were spotted together at what appears to be a studio in Lagos. The unexpected link-up has earned big reactions from social media users for a couple of reasons. For one, they're eager to hear what exactly the duo could have been working on. Most fans, on the other hand, are more concerned about both of their rumored romantic ties to Chloe Bailey.

For those who don't recall, Bailey and Gunna have been sparking dating rumors intermittently since 2021. In October of 2022, she even admitted that her song "For The Night" was written about him. In the same breath, however, she said she was single. Most recently, they raised eyebrows when they both joined Offset for a show in Los Angeles in March. After the event, Bailey posted a series of photos on Instagram, and one of them showed her posing with Gunna. Of course, this didn't confirm anything, but it got fans talking nonetheless.

Burna Boy & Gunna Could Have Something On The Way

Just last week, fans began to suspect that the songstress could have a new romance on her hands after she was spotted getting up close and personal with Burna Boy at a nightclub in his home country of Nigeria. The two of them proceeded to leave the club holding hands, expectedly resulting in theories that they're an item. They've yet to address these theories head-on, but their body language during the outing certainly suggests they're more than friends. For this reason, Burna Boy and Gunna's link-up took fans by surprise.

They're sounding off about it in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, making it clear that they did not see this one coming. "I honestly think her and burna boy is a PR stunt ngl I just don’t believe it," one writes. "They so corny for this lol men be messy!" another claims. It remains unclear exactly what they might have been cooking up, or if Bailey will be involved in any way.

