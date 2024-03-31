Chloe Bailey & Gunna Reignite Dating Rumors With Sweet New Photo

Over the weekend, Chloe Bailey joined Offset onstage in LA for a special performance of their Set It Off collab, "Princess Cut." While most can agree that the duo kept things professional, others thought Bailey's steamy dance moves caught the former Migos member's eye. This raised some questions about how Offset's ex Cardi B felt about the show. It also led many to wonder where Bailey stands with Gunna, who also performed.

Bailey and Gunna have been associated for years. They've continuously shot down dating rumors, despite being spotted holding hands in public, thirsting over each other publicly, and more. After he and Offset performed "Prada Dem" during the LA show, it looks like he linked up with Bailey, based on her latest Instagram post.

Are Chloe Bailey & Gunna An Item?

Her post includes various photos and clips from the evening, including her infamous moment with Offset and a sweet shot of her and Gunna. Of course, the photo has led some fans to believe the duo is more than friends, and they're sounding off in her comments section. "Waittttt you and gunna," one user writes. "You and Gunna look so goooood together," another says. Neither Bailey nor Gunna have commented on the chatter publicly. In the past, the songstress has described him as a "dear friend" of hers.

She also admitted that her 2022 single "For The Night" was written about the YSL rapper. According to her, she penned it shortly after Gunna's appearance on The Breakfast Club. During his interview, he admitted that he wasn't looking to be tied down. What do you think of rumors that Chloe Bailey and Gunna are an item? Does the new photo of them mean anything, or are social media users just reaching? Do you think they'd make a good pair or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

