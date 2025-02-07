Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Fuel Dating Rumors By Packing On The PDA During Dinner Date

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy are still enjoying each other's company.

Rumors that Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy's relationship has heated up in recent months continue to run rampant, and the two performers have done little to fend them off. Back in December, they were spotted living it up in Lagos, leaving fans convinced that they were an item. She was asked about her relationship status on The Breakfast Club a few weeks later. The songstress was hesitant to confirm or deny anything.

“Well, I’m a grown woman…[and] he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman,” Bailey said simply. “I had a great time in Nigeria.” She may have done a good job of brushing the rumors off then. Recently, however, she was spotted with Burna Boy once again taking part in some undeniable PDA. In various new clips making their rounds online, they're seen at dinner with some friends, kissing and even showing off their matching watches.

Are Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Dating?

This at least appears to prove that there's something going on between Bailey and Burna Boy. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see whether or not they'll decide to put a label on it. As for how Bailey feels about having her every move picked apart by the public, she admitted that it's not a big deal to her during her aforementioned appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Honestly, I don’t mind,” she explained. “I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I sign up for so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it; how I handle myself. So I don’t think it should ever be pissy-ness towards the people who ask me.” Bailey has more than just her love life to worry about these days, however. During an interview with PEOPLE in December, she hinted that a new Chloe x Halle album might be in the works, though this remains unconfirmed.

