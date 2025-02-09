Chloe Bailey Tells Burna Boy Those Three Words

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy's new relationship has been the talk of social media. Bailey takes the relationship to the next level over the weekend as she is the first to say "I Love You" to the Afrobeats superstar. While enjoying a trip in Lagos, the singer is seen in a new clip hugging her boyfriend and telling him how she feels.

The pair’s latest public appearance in Lagos, Nigeria, follows a string of sightings that suggest they’re more than friends. Earlier this week, they were seen kissing during a dinner with friends. Other footage shows them holding hands and wearing matching watches. Bailey even sported Burna Boy’s signature chain, a gesture that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. The two have been spotted together frequently, riding through Lagos in a Lamborghini, cozying up at a club, and displaying affection in public. Though they haven’t made anything official, their chemistry is undeniable.

Who Is Burna Boy's New Girlfriend Chloe Bailey?

Bailey remained coy when pressed about the rumors during an interview with The Breakfast Club. When asked if Burna Boy would be her date to the NAACP Awards and whether she enjoyed her Lagos trip, she playfully deflected. “You should ask him,” she teased. She then admitted to having a great time in Nigeria but avoided confirming their status. “I’m a grown woman and he’s a grown man,” she added, “keeping things ambiguous.”