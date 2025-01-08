Chloe Bailey Finally Addresses The Rampant Burna Boy Dating Rumors

Fans are going to be disappointed with her answers.

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were looking like the next musical couple to take over 2025. Just about a week prior to the holidays, the older sister to Halle made her way out to Lagos, Nigeria. At the airport, she was supposedly greeted by some of the Afrobeats star's team with a massive bouquet of flowers in hand. From there, his people drove her down to the "Bundle By Bundle" singer for the day ahead. Eventually, they made their way to what looked to be a downtown type of scene. Chloe was once again escorted, this time in Burna's droptop Lamborghini.

Multiple videos and photos surfaced from their time at a night club where they shared some dances, held hands, etc. However, this wasn't just a one-night affair. Just a day later more clips made their way onto social media at an open-air type of vibe. Chloe Bailey got a little more comfortable around Burna Boy, allowing herself to be wrapped in his arms as they soaked up the night's events. However, since December 17, not much has been talked about in regard to their relationship status.

Chloe Bailey Refused To Answer Any Burna Boy Questions

There was some slight drama with folks accusing Stefflon Don, an ex of Burna's, of resurfacing an old video in which he gifted her a Rolls-Royce. Outside of that, Chloe and Burna have remained quiet for weeks. However, that is until she made her way onto The Breakfast Club for an interview. She's one of a few hip-hop/hip-hop adjacent artists to be nominated at the NAACP Awards and because of this she will be in attendance.