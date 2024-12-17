Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Continue To Look Extra Comfortable Around Each Other In Lagos

It appears Chloe's stay in Nigeria is going swimmingly.

Things are getting hot and heavy in Lagos, Nigeria, the place that Afrobeats artist Burna Boy calls home. The superstar of the genre is currently showing Chloe Bailey what life is like out there and then some, as dating rumors are mounting. There's speculation from gossip outlets that Burna flew her out to enjoy the sights and sounds of the African country. Further fueling things getting more serious between them is the cute gesture of him gifting her a massive bouquet of pink and white flowers upon her arrival at the airport. Following that, Burna scooped up the R&B talent in his Lamborghini for a night out on the town and a stop at a local nightclub.

That's when fans really were sold that these two could be heading toward taken status. Multiple clips on X (Twitter) began to circulate of the two dancing, holding hands, and sitting close and vibing to the music. As it stands, folks are shipping them hard, despite Burna's checkered past. "Aww, I absolutely love Chloe for Burna! She’s so good for him, she brings the right balance. She needs a little bit of his edge, and he could definitely use a touch of her grounded energy. Iykyk! It’s giving perfect yin and yang vibes!" one fan wrote.

Chloe Looks Cozy In Burna Boy's Arms

Well, those rooting for these two to eventually make things official are going to be happy campers. It seems like this stay for Chloe was more than one night, as more videos from assumedly last night are making the rounds. Live Bitez got a hold of the two singer-songwriters at another club, with this one being an outdoor venue. You can see that they are getting into the atmosphere, casually dancing to the jams being spun.