lagos
- MusicRoddy Ricch Considers Buying A House In Lagos Shortly After ArrivingRoddy was feeling the love in Nigeria's biggest city.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsTems Recalls Receiving Death Threats Over Future Pregnancy RumorsTems says she couldn't believe that people bought into the rumors she was pregnant.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby Lives Large In Lagos With DavidoDaBaby hit the town in Nigeria with Davido as his guide.By Rex Provost
- Politics#ENDSARS Protests & Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Everything You Need To KnowFollowing reports yesterday about police officers opening fire on protestors in Nigeria, we're giving you a breakdown of everything you need to know about the #ENDSARS protest situation as of right now.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDJDS, Tory Lanez & Rema Blend Their Cultures Together On "Simple Things"Influenced by the Jamaican culture that helped bring their "No Trust/Feel Nice" EP to life this year, DJDS linked with Tory Lanez and Rema for a new afrobeats-inspired banger titled "Simple Things." By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsFuture Shares First Photo With Lori Harvey From Romantic GetawayLife is good, indeed. By Noah C
- GramLori Harvey’s Ex Hangs With Her Stepdad While She's With Future In NigeriaWhat's going on here? By Noah C
- MusicFuture's Nigerian Concert Interrupted After Fan Crashes StageThe fan was met with a welcome embrace from security.By Milca P.
- RelationshipsDid Future Bring Lori Harvey On A Romantic Getaway To Lagos With Him?The geotags don't lie.By Lynn S.
- GramCardi B Donates Diapers, Water & Other Supplies To Nigerian OrphanageCardi B and Brooklyn Johnny spent their only free time in Nigeria trying to give back.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Makes It Rain In Nigerian Strip ClubAfrican turn up!By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsGoldlink Adds Flavour To "Maria" Off Santi's Debut LPGoldlink helps Santi decode the mysterious "Maria" on his warpath.
By Devin Ch
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCasanova, Davido, & Tory Lanez Head To Nigeria For "2 AM" VisualsCasanova, Tory Lanez, and Davido head to Nigeria to film some new visuals for their new banger "2 AM." By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTokyo Toni Defends Blac Chyna's Skin Whitening Cream: "All You B****es Need It"Chyna's mom has her back.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Posts Up For Physical Fight In Nigeria Amid Skin Bleaching ControversyThe entrepreneur landed in Lagos for a promotional event.By Zaynab
- LifeBlac Chyna Responds To Skin Bleaching Outrage By Calling Her Cream "Philanthropic"She's shameless.By Zaynab
- InterviewsThutmose Wants To Inspire: Brooklyn Rapper Talks "Man On Fire," Nigerian Heritage & MoreINTERVIEW: Brooklyn's Thutmose gets in-depth about his debut solo project, "Man On Fire," immigrating to America, Desiigner, Jay Critch & more.By Aron A.
- ViralDancing Lagos Street Kids Gain Fame After Having Videos Shared By Rihanna & DiddyThese children are attracting worldwide attention.By David Saric
- MusicJ. Cole Shares Video Of Lagos, Nigeria Crowd Rapping "Photograph" Back To Him"7days later it don't make sense..." he said.By Trevor Smith
- LifeTwo Toronto Sisters Arrested In Nigeria For Blackmailing BillionaireTwo Toronto sisters were arrested in Nigeria for extorting and cyberbullying a local billionaire.By hnhh
- MusicMigos Perform "Bad & Boujee" In Nigeria, Crowd Goes InsaneWatch footage from Migos' incredibly lit rendition of "Bad & Boujee" in Lagos, Nigeria.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch Lauryn Hill Perform Acoustic Version Of "Doo Wop"Lauryn Hill performs an acoustic version of "Doo Wop" for the good people of Nigeria.By Danny Schwartz