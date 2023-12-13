Tems Recalls Receiving Death Threats Over Future Pregnancy Rumors

Tems says that she received death threats online after rumors circulated that she was pregnant with a baby by Future. The Nigerian singer reflected on the experience during an interview on the Drive Time Show for The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos. She says she was shocked people fell for the rumors in the first place.

“I didn’t actually think anybody believed it,” she said. “I didn’t know it was serious, I didn’t know until I started getting messages, like death threats. Like, ‘How dare you! Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even—I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s cr*zy.”

Tems Performs At Honeyland Festival

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Tems performs on stage during the Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival Park on November 12, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Tems discussed living up to the hype that she's built for herself with the success of past releases. “It’s hard to not feel pressure,” she said, as noted by AllHipHop. “It’s like I’m in competition with my past self. And sometimes, I don’t know if I’m evolving. I’m learning a lot of things at once. I’ve realized I’m not that—I’m not the best at production. How can I be better? I’m trying to be better all the time. But I feel like I’ve also gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore. I just want it to be out. I just want the music to be out. If it’s not fine, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. I’m still going to be making music anyway.”

Tems Reflects On Pregnancy Rumors

It's not the first time Tems has shot down the rumors. Taking to Twitter in September, she wrote that, "people are all mad!!" Check out her latest comments on the pregnancy rumors above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tems on HotNewHipHop.

