Roddy Ricch Considers Buying A House In Lagos Shortly After Arriving

It didn't take long for the allure of Lagos to work its magic on Roddy Ricch. The rapper is in Nigeria's biggest city for a music festival taking place this weekend. He's one of the headline performers at FlyTime Fest which got underway yesterday and spans the entire weekend. Roddy is set to perform alongside other headliners like Lil Durk, Davido, and Asake. But while he's in Nigeria he took the opportunity to check out Lagos and made a tweet expressing his love for the city.

"I might buy a house in Lagos. it's unconditional love," he said in a tweet shortly after arriving in the city. That post followed a viral video of Roddy looking stunned as he arrived in the city. It seems the feeling stuck with him throughout much of his first day as he's thinking about a residence in the city. After posting the tweet he hit the stage last night leading up to Lil Durk's headlining set at the major festival. Check out his original tweet and some of the various fan reactions and jokes in response to it below.

Roddy Ricch Is Loving Lagos

Earlier this year Roddy Ricch celebrated his 25th birthday in style. He threw a yachty party alongside various contemporaries like YG, Southside, and Mustard. He took to social media to share some of his goals for the next year alongside a video of the party. Unfortunately, fans spent a lot more time picking apart the various outfits attendees were sporting rather than wishing Roddy a happy birthday.

Roddy has also had a difficult time previewing new music this year. Earlier this year viewers abandoned an Instagram Live he was hosting when he tried to play new music that they weren't vibing with. Fans reacted similarly a few months later when he shared a snippet online. Their response actually resulted in Roddy picking a fight with a fan and the pair going back and forth over criticism of his music. What do you think of Roddy Ricch falling in love with Lagos so quickly after arriving? Let us know in the comments below.

