Roddy Ricch Considers Buying A House In Lagos Shortly After Arriving

Roddy was feeling the love in Nigeria's biggest city.

BYLavender Alexandria
YG Performs At The Kia Forum

It didn't take long for the allure of Lagos to work its magic on Roddy Ricch. The rapper is in Nigeria's biggest city for a music festival taking place this weekend. He's one of the headline performers at FlyTime Fest which got underway yesterday and spans the entire weekend. Roddy is set to perform alongside other headliners like Lil Durk, Davido, and Asake. But while he's in Nigeria he took the opportunity to check out Lagos and made a tweet expressing his love for the city.

"I might buy a house in Lagos. it's unconditional love," he said in a tweet shortly after arriving in the city. That post followed a viral video of Roddy looking stunned as he arrived in the city. It seems the feeling stuck with him throughout much of his first day as he's thinking about a residence in the city. After posting the tweet he hit the stage last night leading up to Lil Durk's headlining set at the major festival. Check out his original tweet and some of the various fan reactions and jokes in response to it below.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Reveals Impressive Number Of Songs He Recorded In One Night

Roddy Ricch Is Loving Lagos

Earlier this year Roddy Ricch celebrated his 25th birthday in style. He threw a yachty party alongside various contemporaries like YG, Southside, and Mustard. He took to social media to share some of his goals for the next year alongside a video of the party. Unfortunately, fans spent a lot more time picking apart the various outfits attendees were sporting rather than wishing Roddy a happy birthday.

Roddy has also had a difficult time previewing new music this year. Earlier this year viewers abandoned an Instagram Live he was hosting when he tried to play new music that they weren't vibing with. Fans reacted similarly a few months later when he shared a snippet online. Their response actually resulted in Roddy picking a fight with a fan and the pair going back and forth over criticism of his music. What do you think of Roddy Ricch falling in love with Lagos so quickly after arriving? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Seeking Joint Custody Of His Young Son

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.