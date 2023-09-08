Roddy Ricch Seeking Joint Custody Of His Young Son

Recently, Roddy Ricch entered a custody battle with ex-girlfriend Alexandra Kiser. In a recent petition Kiser submitted she is asking for full custody of the pair's 3-year-old son and the reasons given are alarming. According to AllHipHop, she claims that Roddy is addicted to Promethazine and "prioritizes being high over being a father to their child." She's also asking for 20k a month in child support from the rapper. He's been ordered to pay 24k a month temporarily while the court proceedings unfold.

There are even more and perhaps even worse allegations directed at Roddy Ricch in the petition. Kiser claims that Roddy still has gang affiliations, while also specifically citing an instance where she and their son were evicted from a house Roddy owned despite him having the money to pay for it. She also gave a peek into the artist's financial side claiming that he earned more than $10 million in 2022 alone. Finally, she claimed that he is worth more than $25 million and asks for fees of $500,000 for any appearances. Ricch hasn't responded to any of the allegations made against him, but he is requesting joint custody of the child.

Roddy Ricch's Ex Makes Serious Allegations Against Him

Roddy Ricch has previewed new music a couple of times in the past few months. Firstly he just shared a snippet to social media which garnered a mixed reaction from fans. He ended up previewing even more new music on his Instagram live a few days later. That time it went much worse with fans leaving the livestream in bulk and criticizing his new material in the comments.

Roddy Ricch dropped his Feed The Streets III mixtape late last year. The project had appearances from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk and debuted in the top 15 of the Billboard 200. That followed Roddy's previous studio album Live Life Fast which debuted inside the Top 5. What do you think of Roddy Ricch's ongoing custody battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

