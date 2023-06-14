Rapper Roddy Ricch has recently taken to social media to preview some new music. He shared a new snippet of an unreleased song with his Twitter followers, captioning the post, “LM catch my breathe.” Though it’s unclear what exactly the snippet is or when the full version will be released, fans in his comments section are eager to hear new music from Roddy Ricch.

In November of last year, Roddy Ricch released his LP, Feed Tha Streets III. He told Zane Lowe that his main objective for the project was “just having fun,” claiming he “didn’t want to worry about too much outside things.” In June of 2022, he also provided fans with a three-song EP, titled The Big 3. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Kodak Black to release “I Remember.” He also worked alongside Blxst in March to share the track “Passionate.”

Read More: Rich Homie Quan Apologizes For Calling Out Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Teases Upcoming Music

In a March episode of Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents, Roddy Ricch opened up about the pressures he feels on social media. “A lot of people don’t have to deal with more than 10 people,” he shared, “So just imagine seven million that see your posts every day… ” The rapper went on to explain, “Jesus only had 12 disciples, and I ain’t nowhere near Jesus… Let me be great, man.”

Last month, court documents revealed that Roddy Ricch was ordered to pay the mother of his child, Alexandra Kiser, a lump sum payment of $24,000 in child support as a temporary settlement. She had filed for full custody of their 3-year-old son, Kadence, earlier in the month, claiming that Ricch abuses drugs. She was seeking $20,000 a month in child support payments from her ex. “[He] is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” Kiser explained at the time. She also claimed “[Roddy Ricch] is gang-affiliated,” adding, “He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use. All of which are concerns for myself and our son.”

Read More: Roddy Ricch Reacts To Fan Attempting To Touch Him During Photo

[Via]