Roddy Ricch is back with the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series. After taking some time to regroup his highly criticized sophomore project Live Life Fast, Roddy returns with something to prove this time around.

Roddy opened up about the project in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album,” Roddy shared. “I didn’t want to worry about too much outside things. And didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio.” FTSIII features only two guest appearances — from Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign. “I wanted to worry about the music the most and give my fans the best experience,” Roddy shared.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Roddy Ricch attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“And even just meeting your fans where they are or not meeting them where they are, but just making music and putting it in a space to where it is fun, they can enjoy it and that’s what it’s about.” The 15-track LP features Roddy’s previously released singles “Aston Martin Truck,” “Stop Breathing,” and “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. Roddy blessed fans with the cover art and release date for his new album last month with a special note. “MY GIFT TO YOU,” he shared in a tweet.

As for his 2023 plans, Roddy says he doesn’t plan on rushing his work. “I feel like I’m young, so this is the time to do it. I feel like hard work beat everything,” Roddy shared. “And Hard work is one of those things that, you know, you can’t really stop. If somebody work harder then they might last longer, it might be a little better. You know what I’m saying? So that’s where we at, that’s the space we want to stay in.” Stream Feed Tha Streets III available now on Apple Music & Spotify.

Tracklist

1. Just Because

2. King Size

3. Heavier

4. Blue Cheese

5. Favor for a Favor

6. Twin (f. Lil Durk)

7. Aston Martin Truck

8. Get Swept

9. Belly of the Beast

10. Stop Breathing

11. Fade Away

12. #1 Freak (f. Ty Dolla $ign)

13. Pressure

14. No Rest

15. Letter to My Son