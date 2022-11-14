Roddy Ricch has been revving up for the release of his next project, and the third installment in the beloved Feed Tha Streets series. The rapper, unfortunately, dealt with the sophomore slump when he released Live Life Fast, though his subsequent releases have shown that he’s getting back in his bag.

On Sunday, the Compton artist revealed the official tracklist for the project. Feed Tha Streets 3 will contain fifteen songs with appearances from Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. Additionally, he brought on top-tier producers like Mustard, JetsonMade, Cubeatz, and others to contribute to Feed Tha Streets 3. The previously released singles, “Aston Martin Truck” and “Stop Breathing” will also appear on the tracklist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Roddy Ricch is seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Farone/Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch continued to promote the forthcoming effort since the beginning of the year. During an August interview on SiriusXM, he explained that he wanted to deliver something for his day-one fans that have been riding with him from the jump.

“We can expect what y’all want, what the fans actually want from Roddy, you know what I’m saying? That’s the vibe I’m coming for,” he said. “I really just wanna feed my day-one fans and everybody that’s been rocking with me from the beginning. You know, sometimes you gotta take it back to that and just feed your core. So that’s what we on with Feed Tha Streets 3.”

Roddy Ricch has kept a steady stream of music in motion fans anticipate his forthcoming effort. Unfortunately, he admitted that there were a few delays in the process. In response to the push back, he explained that his label didn’t want Feed The Streets 3 to drop as an album since it’s part of a mixtape series. Still, he said he wanted to drop the mixtape when he returned from tour.

In the lead-up to the Nov. 18th release date, Roddy Ricch literally fed the streets of Portland, Los Angeles, and Houston. The rapper partnered with L.A.’s Fixins Souls, Houston’s Stuff’d Wings, and Portland’s Trap Kitchen to hook fans up with free meals.

Check out the album’s tracklist below.