Fresh off the release of his collaboration with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch is back with new music of his own and a lavish video to match. The Compton emcee kicked off his 24th birthday celebration by sharing the new Aaron Bow and Byrd Beatz produced track with his devoted fans.

In the visual for the single, Roddy shows off his luxurious lifestyle and iced out jewelry while maintaining his original, unorthodox sound. “Ashton Martin Truck” follows the birthday boy’s previously released single and video “Stop Breathing” —- both of which are set to be featured on his highly anticipated project, Feed tha Streets III project.

Last month, Roddy let fans know that despite the delay, his FTSIII project is slated to drop before the end of 2022. Stream “Ashton Martin Truck” and check out the visual below.

Quotable Lyrics

Aston Martin truck, ride it, tail out

Had to get a new butler, four new maids to clean my house

Got my mama, my daddy a key to my house

Make $500,000 every time you see me out