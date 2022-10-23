After an unfortunate delay, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has finally announced that his next full-length album, Feed Tha Streets III, will be released to fans on November 18th of this year. This announcement follows up a lot of excitement for a new project from Roddy after singles like “Stop Breathing” have gotten fans hopeful for a new drop.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Roddy Ricch is seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California – Phillip Farone/Getty Images

“MY GIFT TO YOU,” he wrote in the Instagram post announcing the album’s release. Fans may remember that it was the previous installment, Feed Tha Streets II, that blew the 24-year-old up in the rap game thanks to hits like “Down Below” and “Die Young.” While last year’s LIVE LIFE FAST didn’t quite live up to fan expectations, it’s meaningless in the face of Roddy’s track record, his talent, and the excitement he’s been able to create for his follow-up.

Even a lot of rappers are excited for a new album from the “The Box” MC. Ski Mask the Slump God, Doe Boy, G Herbo, Mozzy, and more were in the comments with fire emojis and “Yes sirrrr”s. This announcement also comes just days after his latest single, “Aston Martin Truck.“

We’re still in the dark when it comes to a tracklist or features, but fans should expect at least a few high-profile appearances. Roddy’s last album included the likes of Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and more, and he’s been making a lot of guest appearances this year including YG’s album I Got Issues, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)“, and Post Malone’s album Twelve Carat Toothache with their big single “Cooped Up.“

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Feed Tha Streets III.

