Los Angeles hitmaker Roddy Ricch may be a more withdrawn figure in the industry, but when he appears, Hip Hop pays attention. In 2019, Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial peaked at the No. 1 position on the Billboard charts, and his 2021 sophomore follow-up, Live Life Fast, climbed its way to No. 4.

As usual, fans have been clamoring for more from the “High Fashion” hitmaker and it’s said he’s close to sharing the latest installment of his mixtape series. Feed Tha Streets III is rumored to arrive before the year’s end and in a post shared earlier this month, Roddy let the world know the project was on the way.

As we edge into the rapper’s rollout season, he brings us “Stop Breathing,” his latest single that will assumingly find a home on Feed Tha Streets III. He’s teased this track on Instagram, so fans are already belting out the snippets that emerged online.

Stream Roddy Ricch’s “Stop Breathing” and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Carti please, four G’s make them stop breathin’

Mustard just sent the new Ferrari, I might just cop me one

They can’t be rich they just tryna make a carbon copy of ‘em

Countin’ up this new money, every single day I’m home