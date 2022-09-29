Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release a new mixtape called Feed Tha Streets 3. This will be the third installment of his popular mixtape series, and fans are interested to hear what Roddy has been working on. In the eyes of some fans, Live Life Fast was a disappointment, and they want to see the artist redeem himself as they know he has the talent to deliver a spectacular project.

Over the past few months, Roddy has made sure to tease fans with plenty of snippets. So far, the songs have been sounding good, and Roddy seems more focused than ever before. His songwriting and melodies have always been second to none, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the artist is finding his stride, yet again.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Now, it seems like Roddy is ready to release some new music for his fans to enjoy. While taking to his Instagram yesterday, Roddy revealed that he has a brand-new single dropping on Friday, called “Stop Breathing.” This should come as great news to fans who have been waiting on Roddy’s latest effort.

It will be interesting to hear the sonic journey that Roddy takes us on, moving forward. Hopefully, he is able to deliver what the fans have been yearning for.

