Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated album Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch is back with a new video. On Monday, the Compton native blessed fans with the visual for his Lil Durk assisted track “Twin.”

In the Jerry Production video, Roddy and Durk flaunt their lavish lifestyle and luxury whips in true twin fashion. Roddy released his 15 track LP earlier this month after taking some time to regroup his highly criticized sophomore project Live Life Fast. Roddy opened up about the project in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album,” Roddy shared. “I didn’t want to worry about too much outside things. And didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After unleashed the his highly anticipated FTSIII, Roddy says he doesn’t plan on rushing new music in 2023. “I feel like I’m young, so this is the time to do it. I feel like hard work beat everything,” Roddy shared. “And Hard work is one of those things that, you know, you can’t really stop. If somebody work harder then they might last longer, it might be a little better. You know what I’m saying? So that’s where we at, that’s the space we want to stay in.”

As for his fan love, the “High Fashion” rapper thanked his loyal followers for their support by literally feeding the streets and buying them groceries. “If I got any shoppers in here we just came through to pay for anybody’s groceries for the next 30 minutes,” he said in a video on his Instagram. “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A.”

Stream Feed Tha Streets III available now and check out “Twin” featuring Lil Durk.