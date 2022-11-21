Hit-Boy’s catalog is unf*ckwittable. There hasn’t been a year in the last decade where he hasn’t had a smash hit on the airwaves. Whether it’s records like Ye and Jay-Z’s “N***as in Paris” or Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Hit-Boy’s been inescapable.

Unfortunately, it appears that some of the artists who Hit-Boy worked with on some of their biggest hits haven’t reached out lately. During a recent appearance on Akademiks’ Off The Record, Hit-Boy opened up about the lack of collaborations he had with Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch, despite producing huge records in their catalog

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Hit-Boy attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He explained that he helped Roddy Ricch win his first Grammy award. From there, he explained that he hoped it would open the doors for more collaborations.

“The music shit is weird,” Hit-Boy said about working with Roddy Ricch. “The first beat I ever played n***as, the first song we ever did within 10 minutes of knowing each other, won a Grammy. How the fuck have we not locked in on more music. I don’t get it. Maybe it’s not for me to get.”

The song that he’s referencing is Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle.” According to Hit-Boy, Roddy Ricch recorded the song with the intention to make his grand debut. However, Hit-Boy revealed that a conversation with Nipsey Hussle changed the song’s trajectory. Hit-Boy explained that there’s an additional verse from Roddy Ricch that he’d like to release in the future.

As far as Kendrick, Hit-Boy expressed his confusion that they haven’t locked in again since “Backseat Freestyle.” Though they worked together on 2021’s “Back In Traffic,” he explained that he hasn’t produced anything for Kendrick recently.

“I don’t be understanding how n***as don’t be having more songs, but it’s not up to me,” Hit-Boy said. “It’s like n***as around n***as, whatever the fuck it is.”

Though he said it’s all love and respect between himself and Kendrick, he feels that they could make some “life-changing shit” together.

“It’s like n***as around n***as, whatever the fuck it is,” he said. “Kendrick know what the fuck he doing. If it’s meant for n***as to lock in it’s gonna happen but I do definitely one million fucking percent feel like it’s no way we ain’t gonna make some life-changing shit if we really do tap in.”