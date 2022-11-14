As he was celebrating his 24th birthday earlier this fall, Roddy Ricch had an exciting gift in store for his fans. At the time, the Compton native announced that his Feed Tha Streets 3 project would be coming soon.

Now, “soon” has arrived. Currently, “The Box” hitmaker is preparing to share his newest music with fans this Friday (November 18). Over the weekend, fans got a peak at the tracklist, which names Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk as his collaborators.

On Monday (November 14), Roddy shared the latter of those two joint tracks. He and The Voice have connected for “Twin,” a Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd Beatz-produced single. Unsurprisingly, it finds the two artists setting the tone for what’s to come later this week.

“We not menace to society, killers got variety / I done seen some shit that super deep, I got anxiety / If you not my twin or my friend, can’t get my addy (No) / Go and ask my opps (No), belt they ass, I’m they daddy (Go),” Durkio aggressively spits on his verse.

For his part, Roddy flexes about shutting down the currency exchange in London. Afterward, he encourages Kim Kardashian to consider getting back together with her ex, Kanye West.

“Twin” follows other recent singles from the LIVE LIFE FAST artist such as “Aston Martin Truck,” “Stop Breathing,” and “Ghetto Superstar” featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy. Aside from being a fan favourite, the last of those titles also marks the first studio collaboration between producers Mustard and Southside.

Currently, Ricch is out on tour with Post Malone, supporting his twelve carat toothache album. The two are set to wrap things up in Los Angeles later this week, taking to the stage at California’s Crypto.com Arena on both November 15th and 16th.

Stream Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk’s “Twin” on Spotify or Apple Music. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments and check back later for more new release updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

We not menace to society, killers got variety

I done seen some shit that super deep, I got anxiety

If you not my twin or my friend, can’t get my addy (No)

Go and ask my opps (No), belt they ass, I’m they daddy (Go)