YG has been heavy on his reflective energy in recent years, and it all came together on his new album I Got Issues. Earlier this month, the Compton native blessed fans with the introspective track and visual for his single “Alone,” in which he vowed to leave the streets behind.

The track followed his previously released singles “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo and “Run” with Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, which will both be featured on his highly anticipated sixth studio album. I Got Issues is YG’s first solo album since his 2020 project, My Life 4Hunnid.

Earlier this week, the 32-year old rapper opened up about his new album in an Instagram video, sharing, “The album I Got Issues is basically insight on my life, an update on my life. I feel like my people haven’t heard from me in a real way, in a long time. So I’m giving them this album…I’m here with all my issues, you know what I’m sayin’.” Stream I Got Issues, available now on Apple Music and Spotify.

Tracklist

1. Issues

2. Baby Momma

3. Toxic

4. Maniac

5. How to Rob a Rapper ft. Mozzy & D3szn

6. I Dance ft. Cuco & Duki

7. Scared Money ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo

8. Go Dumb ft. H.E.R.

9. No Love

10. Sober ft. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone

11. Drink to This

12. No Weapon ft. Nas

13. Alone

14. Killa Cali