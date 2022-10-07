Days after video of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch in the studio made its rounds online, the Bronx rapper and Compton native blessed fans with brand new music. “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out),” marks the first single off of A Boogie’s his highly anticipated fourth studio album Me vs. Myself.

While fans speculated last week that the duo had new music in the works, the “Drowning” star the news with an Instagram photo of himself alongside Roddy earlier this week, writing, “If I call you Bro you better riiide out. New single dropping October 7th #BeforetheAlbum.” The last time the rappers worked together was back in 2020 for A Boogie’s track “Numbers” which also featured Gunna and London on da Track.

Last month, the 26-year old rapper teased the release of his first full-length studio album in two years. “My album ‘Me vs Myself’ drops 11/4/22,” he tweeted. Stream “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch, and be on the lookout for Me vs Myself dropping in November.

Quotable Lyrics

If I call you bro, you better ride out

Just tell me what’s the words and we gon’ slide on guys

Me and broski poppin’ thirties, no sleep

Don’t approach if you ain’t got no love for me

I ain’t got no friends, all my niggas like blood to me