A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, Me vs. Myself. The 22-track project boasts features from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk and more.

The long-awaited album was originally slated to arrive on November 4. However, this turned out to be the date that Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative effort, Her Loss.

PnB Rock (L) and A Boogie wit da Hoodie attend the A Boogie wit da Hoodie Album Release Party. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As a result, the “Drowning” rapper decided to delay his release. “Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that,” he wrote in a statement to his Instagram Story.

After much anticipation, Me vs. Myself finally saw a release on Friday (December 9).

Three days later, the 27-year-old is back to drop off a bonus track; the PnB Rock-featuring “Needed That.” Appearing on the deluxe version of the album, the collab is placed at the very top of the original tracklist.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie just added a new song with PNB Rock to his new album, Me Vs. Myself, as part of the album’s deluxe edition❤️🕊️❤️🕊️. pic.twitter.com/cmg66TgxYI — HEAR4YOU MUSIC (@hear4youmusic) December 12, 2022

The reflective track finds the duo dealing with the effects of a failed relationship. In the process, they can be heard turning the negatives into positives. “Stabbed me in my back, you had me bleedin’ bad,” croons PnB Rock. “Did it to myself, I guess it’s all my fault,” A Boogie continues.

Additionally, the song serves as the Highbridge native’s effort to celebrate his late friend’s life. The Philadelphia-born singer and the New York native had a close relationship and were frequent collaborators.

For example, “Beast Mode” alongside YoungBoy NBA and “Put You On” are two of their most successful tracks together.

Furthermore, this feature is the first posthumously-released verse from the “Cross Me” singer. It’s only right that it arrives on a new song from one of his closest friends in the industry.

Unfortunately, Rock was tragically murdered in September. The “Selfish” singer was reportedly eating at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffle restaurant in Los Angeles when he was the victim of an armed robbery. He was only 30 years old.

Regardless of the initial delay, it certainly seems as though the album release worked out. Friday would have been the father of two’s 31st birthday.

Finally, stream A Boogie’s collab with PnB Rock on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterwards, make sure to share your thoughts on the new track below.

R.I.P. PnB Rock.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna drown my pain out with this Styrofoam

And on days when you see me I be all alone

Birthday in December, she left me in the winter

Everything was different, that’s what I remember

[via]