Only Canada could produce a rapper as hard to define as Belly. A politically revolutionary pop writer, Belly was born in Jenin, Palestine, but moved with his family to Ottawa at a young age to escape the violence and poverty of his home country. Belly’s style of rapping can’t be pinned down, ranging from the riot-inciting teachings of Immortal Technique to the smooth woo talk of Fat Joe. After a few albums of domestic success in Canada, Belly found his breakthrough penning cuts for The Weeknd’s magnificent Beauty Behind The Madness. Rebellyus co-wrote six songs on Mr. Tesfaye’s album, including the super-smash number one single “The Hills.” Following this massive achievement, Belly signed with Roc Nation in the last quarter of 2015. In May 2016, Belly released his first project with the R.O.C entitled Another Day In Paradise. During his album’s promo run, Belly and The Weeknd cancelled their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to protest the appearance of a certain Islamophobic presidential candidate, an interesting move for two guys who aren’t even American.