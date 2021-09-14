live life fast
- MixtapesRoddy Ricch Unleashes "Feed Tha Streets III"Roddy Ricch's 15-track LP features his singles “Aston Martin Truck,” “Stop Breathing,” and “Twin."By Lamar Banks
- MusicRoddy Ricch Previews More New Music After Twitter HateRoddy is still keeping the new music coming.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicRoddy Ricch Previews More New Music After "Live Life Fast" CriticismRoddy has more music in the vault after "Live Life Fast."By Taiyo Coates
- TVRoddy Ricch Set To Make "Saturday Night Live" Debut This MonthThe "Live Life Fast" artist will help ring in the return of "Saturday Night Live" in 2022. By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Announces New Mixtape After Fans Call His Album "Mid"Roddy Ricch reacts to people calling his new album "mid" and announces his new mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRoddy Ricch "Live Life Fast" Sales Projections RevealedRoddy Ricch's first week sales projections are a bit lower than expected.By Alexander Cole
- ReviewsRoddy Ricch “Live Life Fast” ReviewThere’s no “The Box” on Roddy Ricch’s sophomore effort “LIVE LIFE FAST,” and that’s okay.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRoddy Ricch Confesses That He Once Had Suicidal Thoughts On "LIVE LIFE FAST"Roddy Ricch reveals that he used to want to die on "LIVE LIFE FAST" standout track "crash the party."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” Receives Incredibly Mixed Reactions From ListenersSome people aren’t in agreeance with the rapper’s “no skip policy.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRoddy Ricch, 21 Savage, & Kodak Black Slide On "Hibachi"Roddy Ricch collaborates with Kodak Black and 21 Savage on "hibachi" from his new album "LIVE LIFE FAST."By Alex Zidel
- MusicHere's How You Can Listen To Roddy Ricch's New Album "LiveLifeFast" Before FridayRoddy Ricch is giving his fans across the country an opportunity to listen to his new album before it comes out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Teases Upcoming Album: "NO Skip Policy"Roddy Ricch teased his upcoming album on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicRoddy Ricch's Album Is Being MasteredRoddy Ricch's "Live Life Fa$t" is currently being mastered, which bodes well for an imminent release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoddy Ricch Fuels Album Speculation With New TweetRoddy Ricch tweeted out his new album title, and his fans think it's coming soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Unveils New Album TitleRoddy Ricch reveals the new title to his upcoming album "LIVE LIFE FA$T," which appears to feature eighteen tracks. By Mitch Findlay