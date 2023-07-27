Roddy Ricch Previews New Song On Instagram Live, Loses Many Viewers

It seems like people weren’t feeling the Compton MC’s upcoming output.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Roddy Ricch Previews New Song On Instagram Live, Loses Many Viewers

Roddy Ricch has been quite busy as of late when it comes to giving fans a taste of what’s to come with song snippets and previews. Still, hype around his next big musical move doesn’t mean that fans are loving everything- and that’s totally okay. Moreover, the Compton rapper took to Instagram Live on Wednesday (July 26) to share a short tease of a track he’s working on, and amassed over 12,000 viewers. However, as his teaser cut continued playing, a lot of users started to leave the stream, reportedly cutting viewership down by half. Sure, this caused a lot of people on social media to either defend or clown Roddy, but it’s just a song snippet at the end of the day, and we’re sure there’s plenty more heat in the vault.

On that note, at least in this writer’s opinion, there’s nothing in this snippet that would turn a regular Roddy Ricch fan away. There are melodic flows and dynamic vocal deliveries, a quaint and subtle guitar beat, and a couple of sharp bars here and there. Furthermore, he’s just expanding on formulas and sounds that he mastered before, which to be fair, might be what has people disinterested. Regardless, it’s their loss at the end of the day, and the only thing it shows is how short people’s attention spans can be.

Roddy Ricch’s Dwindling Viewership During Song Tease Stream

Unfortunately, in other news outside of music, the 24-year-old rhymer hasn’t found much luck, either. Recently, a court ordered Roddy Ricch to pay $24K as a temporary settlement to his ex-partner an ongoing custody battle. Not only that, but the partner in question also accused the West Coast artist of drug abuse, further citing it as a reason to stray her child away from him. Of course, that’s a court battle that we can only see from the sidelines, so the extent and depth of these accusations is unclear.

Meanwhile, Roddy still has a lot of supporters that, regardless of his legal woes, want to see him make a comeback. While many put him in “The Box” of artists with one big hit that dip off afterwards, they’d be wise to remember his previous catalog of excellent tracks. Only time will tell whether he has other snippets in his arsenal that could get him back into full swing. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Roddy Ricch.

