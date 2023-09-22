custody
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Reveals She Has 50/50 Custody Of Kids With Tyga And Rob Kardashian"I fought my way through it," Blac Chyna says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTeyana Taylor Affirms That Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert Is Either Under The Influence Or High When Watching Their KidsThings continue to unravel for Iman it seems. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsMustard's Ex-Wife Chanel Thierry Claims He's "Deflecting" Amid Custody Beef"I will RUN ALL THE TEA," Chanel Thierry warns.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsMustard's Ex-Wife Says He Won't Let Her Spend The Holidays With Their KidsChanel Thierry claims that Mustard is "sick in the head."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Acting As A "Gatekeeper" Between Him & Daughter MonacoJeezy has filed for a judge to enforce a consistent custody schedule.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSukihana's Baby Daddy Claims That She's Hiding Their Child From HimThe serious allegations even came with video receipts. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Accuses Darius Jackson Of Physical Abuse, Files For Restraining Order And Full Custody Of SonKeke Palmer alleges that earlier this week, Darius Jackson trespassed into her home, striking her and stealing her phone.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse Amid Custody BattleChanel Thierry says she's "truly flabbergasted."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Calls Tyga's Primary Custody Request "Sad"Blac Chyna wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Tyga.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Loses Custody Of Daughter With Vonshae Taylor-MoralesGunplay has lost custody of his daughter after his arrest, earlier this year.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsGrimes Files Lawsuit Against Elon Musk To Establish Parental Rights Of Their ChildrenGrimes is taking her ex to court to establish parenthood of their children.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Reportedly Selling Personal Items Amid Financial Hardship, Seeks Money From TygaBlac Chyna is looking to keep her head above water.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Ex-Girlfriend Granted More Visitation Rights With DaughterThe ongoing custody battle continues.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Isolated In Prison Due To Celebrity StatusTory Lanez is spending a lot of time alone at North Kern State Prison.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna And Tyga's Custody Case Gets A Crucial UpdateThis move now forces the rapper to act in court, or instead risk repercussions for refusing to respond to Angela White's wishes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares