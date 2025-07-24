Post Malone's Ex Drops Custody Case Over Their Daughter

Post Malone and his ex-girlfriend, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, welcomed their daughter back in 2022, but broke up last year.

Post Malone's ex-girlfriend, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, has withdrawn her petition for custody of their daughter, which would have relocated her from Utah to Los Angeles, according to AllHipHop. The former couple, who were once engaged to be married, have been battling over custody since April. Park wanted joint legal custody with Malone getting visitation rights in the deal.

They welcomed their child together in 2022. Shortly after their breakup, Park moved to Los Angeles and wanted to take her daughter with her. Malone, on the other hand, argued that the child should remain in Utah as she had spent nearly her entire life there.

Park ended up dropping the case with prejudice, meaning she can't refile. The decision came days before the next court hearing.

Despite the drama, Malone says he still hopes to co-parent with Park. “I do intend to work cooperatively with Jamie to ensure that (the child) has frequent and equal custodial time with her mother,” he said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Post Malone Fatherhood

Elsewhere how speaking with the outlet, Post spoke about how fatherhood has changed him. “I’ve written a whole lot of songs [about her]," he remarked at one point, adding that his life has changed "in the best way ever.”

“Four years ago, I was on a rough path,” he admitted. “It was terrible… Getting up, having a good cry, drinking, and then going on living your life, and then whenever you go lay down, drinking some more and having a good cry. I don’t feel like that anymore, and it’s the most amazing thing.”

The custody update comes as Post Malone is currently performing on the Big Ass Stadium Tour alongside Jelly Roll. He kicked off the run of shows in Salt Lake City on April 29 and will be performing in North America through July 1, when he has a show in San Francisco. At that point, he'll head overseas with more concerts abroad through September.

