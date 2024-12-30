Post Malone Appreciates Beyoncé For Involving Him On "Cowboy Carter" & Netflix/NFL Halftime Show

Posty recognizes Queen B's generosity.

Post Malone recently shared his deep appreciation for Beyoncé after joining her unforgettable NFL Halftime Show during the Texans-Ravens game at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Christmas Day. On Saturday, December 28, the 29-year-old artist expressed his gratitude to X (formerly Twitter). “Thank you, @Beyonce, so much for having me in Houston and on your beautiful record,” he wrote. “Also, thank you for sharing your talent and art with the world. I love you.” Beyoncé’s electrifying 12-minute performance, now available as a standalone special on Netflix, began with a stunning entrance.

Draped in a white cowgirl outfit, she rode on horseback to the roar of the crowd. The show highlighted tracks from her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, which topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks. Country artist Shaboozey joined Beyoncé for duets of their songs “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.” Post Malone later took the stage to perform their collaboration, “Levii’s Jeans.” The moment united two Texas powerhouses—Beyoncé, a Houston native, and Malone, hailing from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Post Malone Thanks Beyoncé For Houston Halftime Show

The halftime show also featured appearances from rising stars Tanner Adell and Brittney Spencer, who contributed vocals to tracks like “16 Carriages,” “Texas Hold ’Em,” and “Jolene.” Adding another layer of excitement, Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, joined as a dancer, just as she did during the Renaissance World Tour. Bey and Posty's "Levi Jeans" follows the brand's new campaign that revises the classic jeans for a new generation. Post Malone's performance supports his upcoming nationwide tour, known as The Big A$$ Stadium Tour.