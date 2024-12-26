Beyonce's Massive Halftime Performance Helps Make Netflix History

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyonce headlined a massive day for the streaming platform.

Beyonce and her “A Cowboy Carter Christmas" event during the NFL's Christmas Day slate of games was a massive success for Netflix. Over one-third of the streaming platform's global subscribers reportedly tuned in Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans matches. The double-header of NFL games was streamed across 200 countries with the Chiefs-Steelers game ranking as Netflix’s second-most popular live event ever.

The legendary singer performed during halftime of the Ravens-Texans game. Lasting over 12 minutes, her setlist included “16 CARRIAGES,” “BLACKBIIRD,” “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” “YA YA,” “SPAGHETTII/RIIVERDANCE,” “LEVII’S JEANS,” “JOLENE,” and finally, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM." She also brought out Post Malone and Shaboozey as surprise guests. Her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, even joined in as a dancer at one point.

Beyonce Performs During Ravens-Texans Halftime Show

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment via Imagn Images

It wasn't Beyonce's first time working with the NFL. Back in 2013, she headlined Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also performed at Super Bowl XV in 2016, alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California. The “Beyoncé Bowl,” remains available on Netflix as a standalone special for users who missed out on the live event. As for the results of Wednesday's games, the Chiefs ended up beating the Steelers 29-10 while the Ravens bested the Texans 31-2.

Beyonce Performs During Ravens-Texans

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LIX in February. It'll be his second time performing at the event, having joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige on stage during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022. He's still fresh off the release of his latest album, GNX, as well as his feud with Drake, which spawned his hit diss track, "Not Like Us."

