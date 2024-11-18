Beyonce To Headline Halftime Show Of Ravens-Texans' Christmas Day Game

Netflix has landed Beyonce for the Christmas Day game.

Beyonce will be headlining a halftime show for the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on Christmas Day, next month. Netflix announced the performance in a post on social media on Sunday night. Along with the announcement, Netflix shared a video of Beyonce with her song, "AMERIICAN REQUIEM," playing in the background. It will be the streaming service's first day hosting an NFL game.

The announcement has fans on social media stoked. "GIRL I JUST WOKE UP THE WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD SCREAMING," one user wrote in response to the news on Instagram. Another added: "One thing this woman gone do is DROP something outta nowhere and have the internet going up."

Beyonce Performs During The Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos playing against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Netflix's Christmas Day slate of NFL games comes after the streaming service hosted the live fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday night. That experience didn't go over well for many users on social media who have complained about buffering and lag issues. In response to Beyonce's announcement, one user on Instagram wrote: "Netflix just proved they can’t handle a boxing match. they wanna try this? I mean i’m gonna watch but fix your stuff first!" In addition to Texans-Ravens, Netflix will also air the earlier game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyonce Will Perform On Christmas Day

It's not Beyonce's first time working with the NFL. She previously performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016. Additionally, her husband, JAY-Z, now helps the league choose headliners for the event. In other NFL news, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, this season. Check out Netflix's announcement below.