Beyonce To Headline Halftime Show Of Ravens-Texans' Christmas Day Game

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. © Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Netflix has landed Beyonce for the Christmas Day game.

Beyonce will be headlining a halftime show for the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on Christmas Day, next month. Netflix announced the performance in a post on social media on Sunday night. Along with the announcement, Netflix shared a video of Beyonce with her song, "AMERIICAN REQUIEM," playing in the background. It will be the streaming service's first day hosting an NFL game.

The announcement has fans on social media stoked. "GIRL I JUST WOKE UP THE WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD SCREAMING," one user wrote in response to the news on Instagram. Another added: "One thing this woman gone do is DROP something outta nowhere and have the internet going up."

Read More: Candace Owens Slams Beyonce For “Childish” Response To Kamala Harris Rally Rumors

Beyonce Performs During The Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos playing against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Netflix's Christmas Day slate of NFL games comes after the streaming service hosted the live fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday night. That experience didn't go over well for many users on social media who have complained about buffering and lag issues. In response to Beyonce's announcement, one user on Instagram wrote: "Netflix just proved they can’t handle a boxing match. they wanna try this? I mean i’m gonna watch but fix your stuff first!" In addition to Texans-Ravens, Netflix will also air the earlier game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyonce Will Perform On Christmas Day

It's not Beyonce's first time working with the NFL. She previously performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016. Additionally, her husband, JAY-Z, now helps the league choose headliners for the event. In other NFL news, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, this season. Check out Netflix's announcement below.

Read More: Tina Knowles Fires Back At Candace Owens For Spreading False Beyonce Rumor

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...