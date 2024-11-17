Candace Owens Slams Beyonce For “Childish” Response To Kamala Harris Rally Rumors

Candace Owens had a heated response to Tina Knowles' latest Instagram post.

Recently, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram to shut down Candace Owens. The political commentator accused the Grammy-winning songstress of accepting $10 million to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. According to Knowles, however, this couldn't be further from the truth.

“So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information. Sadly, other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up. The lie is that Beyoncé was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When in fact, Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston,” her post begins.

Candace Owens Fires Back After Tina Knowles' IG Post

“In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam," she added. "They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president! When does the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news." Now, Owens has responded to Knowles' post in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, making her stance clear.