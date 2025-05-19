Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of Allegedly Paying Beyonce $11 Million For Endorsement

BY Cole Blake
Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Houston, Texas Highlighting Support For Reproductive Rights
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Singer Beyoncé speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Donald Trump has been going off on Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce in scathing posts on his Truth Social site.

Donald Trump is accusing Kamala Harris of allegedly paying Beyonce $11 million to endorse her at a rally in Houston, Texas, during her campaign back in October. He made the claim while ranting about Bruce Springsteen's recent criticism of him during his Land of Hope & Dreams tour. Trump wants a "major investigation" into the situation.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted: "HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

He followed that up with a second post targeting Beyonce, writing: "According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG! Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT. THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!"

Donald Trump On Joe Biden Diagnosis

Donald Trump's rant about Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce wasn't the only reason he made headlines for posting on Truth Social over the weekend. He also addressed the news that Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a more serious tone, Trump wrote: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

