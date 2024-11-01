Beyonce's Dad Refutes Claim That She Was Booed At Kamala Harris Rally

He had strong words for Trump.

Beyonce delighted many of her fans she appeared at a recent Kamala Harris rally. She went onstage to represent her hometown of Houston, Texas alongside Destiny's Child peer Kelly Rowland. Beyonce didn't perform, but she made her support of Harris clear. This, evidently, did not sit well with Harris' opponent, Donald Trump. The former president claimed that rally attendees booed Beyonce during her speech, and the singer's father felt the need to set the record straight. Mathew Knowles made it clear that Trump was merely bashing the singer due to her political affiliation.

Let's first dish on Donald Trump's statement. The former president took the stage at Madison Square Garden and claimed that he didn't need celebrities like Beyonce to endorse him. He then claimed that the singer and Harris were booed by the crowd. "They said, 'Beyoncé's coming to sing', and she came, but she didn't sing," Trump said. "And then, Kamala came on as Beyoncé was leaving without singing even one song, and they booed the hell out of both of them." TMZ caught up with Mathew Knowles on the heels on these allegations, and he made it clear that no such booing occurred.

Beyonce's Dad Bashed Donald Trump For Lying

"I can unequivocally say no one was booing," Knowles told the outlet. "That's just a lie. Everyone has the right to have their own perspective, but they don't have to right to lie." Knowles is not the only member of Beyonce's family who has made their political beliefs known. Months before Beyonce threw her support behind Kamala Harris, her mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed Harris on Instagram. Harris also showed love to Beyonce and her fans by using "Freedom" as her introductory song during a press conference.